GeForce Partner Program Impacts Consumer Choice

Modred189 said: I've been team green since my debacle with CF 4850s. And I've been very happy, but that's because Nvidia has earned my business with great products and great partners. I've been team green since my 9800gt.



But this is the opposite. This is them taking business by some kind of racketeering scheme with the AIBs. They're holding funds and inventory hostage in exchange for leverage into AIB's branding activities. And then to threaten [H]?



That's shit, and it makes me seriously consider team red when I replace my 970.



Lose the crap, Nvidia, or lose enthusiast customers.

Unfortunately, the crux of Kyle's article rings true. All of this boils down to a lack of consumer choice. NVIDIA produces the best graphics cards for gaming today. Period. At 4K, I need all the power I can get. So long as NVIDIA keeps pulling this shit with both AIB's and game developers, I don't see this changing anytime soon.However, I can see why NVIDIA would do this. Anti-competitive agreements in the computing industry are more common than you might think. Belkin is famous for doing this. In fact, exclusive contracts with one company that prohibit them from selling competing products can be found in many industries. You rarely see a car dealership that sells more than one brand unless those brands are owned by the same company. You can't just open a car dealership in the middle of the network as there are rules against it. In fact, that industry has specific laws that keep car makers and dealers fucking the consumer hard and have for three quarters of a century. Belkin had an agreement with Comp USA to sell Belkin cables exclusively, and at one time it was the number one seller of computer related cables, despite having the highest prices.I'm not sure what the logic is that lets this stuff fly under the radar legally, but this isn't all that surprising. Of course, NVIDIA can do it because we the consumer have no real choices. AMD isn't exactly able to offer a serious alternative to gamers at this point.