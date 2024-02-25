My laptop is showing its age, and I can't afford to upgrade at the moment. So, I was thinking about using GeForce Now service. However, the free version has to many limits such as long que times, low resolution and poor video quality. The free version is a downgrade for me. I only have a 1080p monitor so I was thinking the $10 version would be good for me. But I was wondering if the video quality and que times would still be a problem. I would like to be able to play newer games like Last Epoch, Starfield, and other AAA games at 1080p Ultra settings with little to no que times.



My laptop is a 17" Lenovo Legion 5 with an Intel i7 10750h CPU, RTX2060 GPU w/ 6gigs of ram, and 16gigs of 2933mhz system memory as well as a 27" 1080p monitor. I also have 1gig Internet service through Spectrum.



Guess I am looking for your nonbiased reviews of the Nvidia GeForce Now service.