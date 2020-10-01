GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 456.71

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,632
"GeForce Hotfix display driver version 456.71 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 456.55.
The hotfix addresses the following issues:
Windows 10 64-bit DCH Driver - Click Here
For assistance with choosing between Windows 10 Standard and DCH display driver, please visit the FAQ below:
NVIDIA DCH/Standard Display Drivers for Windows 10 FAQ"
https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5091/kw/456.71
The hotfix addresses the following issues:
- Launching a game in full screen mode may trigger a black screen on adaptive sync monitors if G-SYNC is enabled
- [Fortnite] Game may experience crash when using in-game RTX Shadows/Reflection
- [Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition] Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling results in lower frame rate
Windows 10 64-bit DCH Driver - Click Here
For assistance with choosing between Windows 10 Standard and DCH display driver, please visit the FAQ below:
NVIDIA DCH/Standard Display Drivers for Windows 10 FAQ"
https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5091/kw/456.71