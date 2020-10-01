GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 456.71

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,632
"GeForce Hotfix display driver version 456.71 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 456.55.

The hotfix addresses the following issues:
  • Launching a game in full screen mode may trigger a black screen on adaptive sync monitors if G-SYNC is enabled
  • [Fortnite] Game may experience crash when using in-game RTX Shadows/Reflection
  • [Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition] Enabling Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling results in lower frame rate
Windows 10 64-bit Standard Driver - Click Here
Windows 10 64-bit DCH Driver - Click Here

For assistance with choosing between Windows 10 Standard and DCH display driver, please visit the FAQ below:
NVIDIA DCH/Standard Display Drivers for Windows 10 FAQ"

https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5091/kw/456.71
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top