GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 451.85

"NVIDIA released a hotfix driver that addresses a number of issues. This release fixes issues with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Death Stranding as well as other issues at hand.
GeForce Hotfix display driver version 451.85 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 451.67. This Hotfix driver resolves the following issues:
Direct: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5046
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched with Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.
- [Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs
- NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs with invalid timings
- Some games may exhibit random freezes that lasts for a few seconds during gameplay.
- Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps
- [G-Sync Compatible] Adds support for the Samsung 27" Odyssey G7 gaming monitor"
