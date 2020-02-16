erek
[H]ardness Supreme
Hmm, wasn't expecting this driver release.
"GeForce Hotfix display driver version 442.37 is based on our latest GRD 442.19. This Hotfix driver resolves the following issues:
- [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan]: Game may display flicker when in game HDR is enabled
- [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: Random crash during gameplay on Pascal and older GPUs
- [Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset
- Twitch Studio shows corruption when Image Sharpening is enabled globally from the NVIDIA Control Panel
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed crashes when playing in a water level"
GeForce 442.37 hotfix driver download
Download the Nvidia GeForce 442.37 hotfix driver as released by NVIDIA....
www.guru3d.com
