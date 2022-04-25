GD08 in 2022 (HTPC w. EEB/EATX). Anything Better?

So I'm FINALLY building out the ultimate man-cave, including a professional designer. I've been running my HTPC in a HAF XB Evo (which I LOVE), but it's... well, not pretty is putting it mildly. Thing is a chonker. I'd like something cleaner looking, but I do have some hard requirements -



4x 3.5" drives (the more the better - I'd prefer 6-8)

1-2x 5.25" bays (converts to 4x 2.5" drives)

EEB motherboards (my HTPC doubles as a plex server, VM machine, control center, etc and is currently a Threadripper box, as it has a LOT of drives and other parts to do its job)



So far, the GD08 looks like the best fit... but are there any other options I'm missing? Do want something horizontal - windows/etc are pointless though.