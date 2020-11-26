What are some recomendations for a cheap, garage computer? Just built a 20x25 unheated detached garage. Would like a cheap computer capable of playing youtube at ~480P for the purpose of vehicle repairs and such and playing music.. It will be heated while in use. I have a 135k btu salamander that has a thermostat and can make it toasty.



I was thinking some type of laptop, covered up by a blanket when not in use. I don't want to spend over $100