Gaming with laptop advice?

Soon Taking Desktop into local PC shop for a Case transfer for proper cooling of motherboard, video card, and drives. Anyways plan on using Secondary Gaming Laptop for daily web browsing, gaming, and such while Desktop out of service while shop does the transfer.



Anything i should be concerned or worried about in regards to gaming on the Laptop, i normally don't game too long on it due to risk of over heating, or getting too warm i've heard is bad for it/especially the battery



Laptop specs are Intel I7 7700HQ, 8gb of DDR4 ram, Intel UHD 630/Nvidia 1050 TI 4gb, 128mb m.2 boot drive, and 1tb storage drive



Games plan to play are Wreckfest, American Truck Sim, Euro Truck Sim 2, Need For Speed Payback, i think that is all, unless i decide on some of World of Warships as well.



Unknown how long shop will take to transfer hardware of the Desktop as this point