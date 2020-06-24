Gaming with laptop advice?

B

bikemanI7

n00b
Joined
May 31, 2020
Messages
19
Soon Taking Desktop into local PC shop for a Case transfer for proper cooling of motherboard, video card, and drives. Anyways plan on using Secondary Gaming Laptop for daily web browsing, gaming, and such while Desktop out of service while shop does the transfer.

Anything i should be concerned or worried about in regards to gaming on the Laptop, i normally don't game too long on it due to risk of over heating, or getting too warm i've heard is bad for it/especially the battery

Laptop specs are Intel I7 7700HQ, 8gb of DDR4 ram, Intel UHD 630/Nvidia 1050 TI 4gb, 128mb m.2 boot drive, and 1tb storage drive

Games plan to play are Wreckfest, American Truck Sim, Euro Truck Sim 2, Need For Speed Payback, i think that is all, unless i decide on some of World of Warships as well.

Unknown how long shop will take to transfer hardware of the Desktop as this point
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 13, 2003
Messages
14,091
So, grab two tools:
  • Intel XTU
  • MSI Afterburner
Use these to set performance 'ceilings' as well as monitor power usage at CPU and GPU respectively. You should be able to cap their power usage, and with some experimentation, keep things reasonable for the cooling subsystem.

Also, go into the Nvidia drivers and cap your framerates. That'll automatically throttle back performance.
 
