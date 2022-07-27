gaming silliness

I used to game, I bought a box with a CD in it, and loaded the game into windows XP.

I could download user made extra levels to install and play offline because I needed the phone line for other stuff.

then I got hit with a wedding ring and all of that went away.

I recently started waking up and built a computer that is MUCH better than the XP box and runs win10.

I went to gamespot or such and was told that I cannot buy CDs to load games onto my computer anymore.

now all gaming must be entirely online by subscription.



I would like to play RtCW quake, unreal tournament, and doom again, the topless elites mod on a 65" screen could be quite fun.

but I am NOT interested in a subscription online.



have I totally missed the bus on this ?

I would pay to do a one time download of the the install file/buy a license, but not an ongoing account.

I got a thumbdrive from newegg with win10 and license for $100ish and would go for something like that.