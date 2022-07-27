gaming silliness

honegod

honegod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 31, 2000
Messages
7,779
I used to game, I bought a box with a CD in it, and loaded the game into windows XP.
I could download user made extra levels to install and play offline because I needed the phone line for other stuff.
then I got hit with a wedding ring and all of that went away.
I recently started waking up and built a computer that is MUCH better than the XP box and runs win10.
I went to gamespot or such and was told that I cannot buy CDs to load games onto my computer anymore.
now all gaming must be entirely online by subscription.

I would like to play RtCW quake, unreal tournament, and doom again, the topless elites mod on a 65" screen could be quite fun.
but I am NOT interested in a subscription online.

have I totally missed the bus on this ?
I would pay to do a one time download of the the install file/buy a license, but not an ongoing account.
I got a thumbdrive from newegg with win10 and license for $100ish and would go for something like that.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,605
Just download Steam and Epic launchers or installers for Unreal Tournament no sub needed. You have to purchase the games again but I'm sure they are cheap the only games that require subs are Big MMOs like World of Warcraft where they use severs to expand the game.

Those Game Stop people have zero idea what they are talking about they might have been fooling around they do that one time they said my PS4 was broken it wasnt.

Congrats on getting married...

https://store.steampowered.com/about/download

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/download
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top