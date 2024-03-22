Gaming on Quadro?

I’m considering putting in an NVIDIA low profile video card in my livingroom HTPC ( currently WX 4100 ) so that I can play Darkest Of Days again. I’m limited to single slot so the pro cards are pretty much what I can use that has any decent power to them. I know that my WX 4100 benchmarks very close to an rx 560 and the pro drivers game okay. But what about a Quadro? Darkest Of Days will only run on Nvidia
I’d be looking at a P1000 ( 1050 + 2gb ram ) or a T1000 ( RX 570 ballpark ) possibly T600
