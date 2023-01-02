Gaming/Office chair for frequent position changes?

I am not asking for any medical advice, just advice and opinions about gaming or office chairs that can accomodate those with moderate back, neck, shoulder issues, and need to frequently change positions to reduce pain. For example, none of the chairs I've ever owned had movable (up/down) arms. If arms were too high (forcing my elbows to rest on chair arms), I eventually got shoulder pain and if arms were too low (forcing my elbows to just hang without touching chair arms), then I also got shoulder pain. I also couldn't hold my posture correctly for a long time and had to arch my back and frequently change positions, but chairs were only comfortable for a single position. I need something highly customizable for those who can't be comfortable in a single position and frequently change positions? Important aspects:

- Chair arms moving up and down

- Reclinable

- Accomodate proper posture and arched back flip-flopping