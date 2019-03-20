Gaming mouse pad attached to a Computer Chair

I am in a unique postion as I take a Steel Case Leap chair and attach a mouse pad to the arm rest.



Past few years I LOVE it for gaming as I have a gel pad for comfort for the wrist but what I realize now is that the mouse pad service is not high tech enough. It has worked really well but as it wears thin I need a replacement. I thought of fabricating my own solution and buying a standard mouse pad and attaching it and just have it easy come and easy go.



Yet I haven't found anything like this.



What would be nice would be to have a high quality mouse pad you could attach to any chair so someone like me that likes to game from home with no table can make it happen.



Anyone ever work in this environment?



Current setup is a 55" 4k TV mounted to the wall which you then move when you want to game. Then you move the chair in front put on the gaming mouse and have a great time. Love this setup!



Love anyones input