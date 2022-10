It's long past time to retire my 10+ year old PC, and I'm considering replacing it with a gaming laptop that connects a 4k monitor and HDMI surround sound, but I'd really like to do it all via Thunderbolt 4 and powered thru USB-C PD 3.1 rather than yet another proprietary powerbrick with a DC connector. I'm wondering are there any gaming laptops that do that yet, and if not, how far away are we from finally ditching DC power connectors in favor of standardized USB-C PD?