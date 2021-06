I have a gaming laptop that suits me well. I only have 512gb nvme on it. What I wanted to do was get a fast external drive. I thought about an ssd but it's pricey. Are platter drives still good? External ones? Say usb 3.2 gen 1? I was thinking of picking up say a 5tb one for loading games. But I don't want to get something that is dog slow.



What do you guys say?