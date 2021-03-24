Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 17,474
Finally. Gamestop grew a brain.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/gamestop-to-sell-pc-hardware-including-rtx-3000-graphics-cards
"Desperate customers looking to own an RTX 3000 graphics card might want to keep tabs on GameStop. The video game retailer is starting to sell PC hardware, including GPUs and laptops.
In a Tuesday earnings call, GameStop CEO George Sherman said the company will expand its product catalog. “This includes growing our product offerings across PC gaming, computers, monitors, game tables, mobile gaming, and gaming TVs to name only a few,” he said".
