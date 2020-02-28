erek
hopefully a credible source!
“While we knew that the PS5 would support up to 8K resolution and had an 8-core CPU, there were rumors floating around that it featured backward compatibility with all previous PlayStation generations. If GameStop is to be believed, it's just going to support PlayStation 4 games and you'll have to buy your PlayStation and PlayStation 2 rereleases, or play through PlayStation Now, the company's streaming service.”
https://www.windowscentral.com/gamestop-confirms-ps5-specs-features-rival-xbox-series-x?amp
