GameStop 'confirms' PS5 specs, features

Not hugely surprising so far. Basically it can play whatever a ps4 can play. Sure.



Microsoft put a lot of effort into 360 BC on Xbox One and that’s paid off for them in marketing points (and presumably sales too). But they had to basically write an emulator for it.



Sony didn’t put that effort in for ps3 games on ps4, so I wouldn’t have expected ps5 to launch with it either.





I do hope they’ll eventually get to it, though they didn’t make an effort when MS introduced 360 BC, they might have just decided convincing developers to port is better.



for me personally it’s more an interest in seeing games preserved in general than it is wanting any particular title. I think most of the ps3 games I wanted to play got ports to ps4 already.