Games that support HDR list

https://www.pcgamingwiki.com/wiki/List_of_games_that_support_high_dynamic_range_display_(HDR)
Just got my first HDR a 26.5 LG OLED monitor wasn't sold on it because I never owned one before.
Some game look like entirely new games like Tiny Tinas Wonderland and Deadspace which is much more visable in dark areas without washing out the darks.
I turn down the Nvidia control panels slightly like .80 for the gamma and 50B 45C just to get that glaring white toned down a bit.
