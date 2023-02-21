Games that support HDR list

Just got my first HDR a 26.5 LG OLED monitor wasn't sold on it because I never owned one before.Some game look like entirely new games like Tiny Tinas Wonderland and Deadspace which is much more visable in dark areas without washing out the darks.I turn down the Nvidia control panels slightly like .80 for the gamma and 50B 45C just to get that glaring white toned down a bit.