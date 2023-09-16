Game discs and PS5

I’m new to console gaming. I bought a PS5 and I bought a game on disc.
Now I need the disc every time. Is there a legal way around that requirement?
In the future it seems I should only buy digital download games to avoid using the disc. Is that correct?
I have fiber, so there doesn’t seem to be any reason to buy physical discs.
Like I said. I’m new to this.
Edit. I’m asking because I’m thinking about getting Baldur’s Gate 3. I can get it download version or use my game stop discount for a disc.
