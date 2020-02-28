Galaxy S20 Thread

T4rd
Anyone picking these up? It seems I'll be getting the opportunity to pick one up for half price unlocked, so I think I'm going to be replacing my 2 XL with the Ultra despite it probably being a bit too big to me, but I'm sure I'll get used to it as I always have with getting bigger and bigger phones.
S20
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
S20+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
S20 Ultra
S20
|Display
|6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 563 ppi, HDR10+, 120Hz
|Software
|Android 10
|CPU
|7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, 2.7GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5GHz + 2GHz
|RAM
|12GB RAM (LPDDR5)
|Storage
|128GB internal storage + MicroSD slot (up to 1TB microSD)
|Battery
|4,000mAh (typical), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare
|Rear cameras
|Ultra Wide: 12MP, 120 ̊, F2.2
Wide-angle: 12MP, 79 ̊, F1.8
Telephoto: 64 MP, 76 ̊, F2.0
Space Zoom, Hybrid Optic Zoom 3X, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30X
|Front camera
|10MP, 80 ̊, F2.2
|Connectivity
|5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub-6Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload
Bluetooth 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
|Miscellaneous
|Samsung Pay, Fingerprint sensor
|Sensors
|Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
|Audio
|Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG; Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology
|Measurements
|151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm, 163g
|Colors
|Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
|Price
|Starting at $999.99
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
S20+
|Display
|6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 525ppi, HDR10+, 120Hz
|Software
|Android 10
|CPU
|7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, 2.7GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5GHz + 2GHz
|RAM
|12GB RAM (LPDDR5)
|Storage
|128GB/512GB internal storage+ MicroSD slot (up to 1TB microSD)
|Battery
|4,500mAh (typical), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare
|Rear cameras
|Ultra Wide: 12 MP, 120 ̊, F2.2
Wide-angle: 12MP, 79 ̊, F1.8
Telephoto: 64MP, 76 ̊, F2.0
Depth Vision
Space Zoom, Hybrid Optic Zoom 3X, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30X
|Front camera
|10MP, 80 ̊, F2.2
|Connectivity
|5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub-6 / mmWave
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload
Bluetooth 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
|Miscellaneous
|Samsung Pay, Fingerprint sensor
|Sensors
|Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
|Audio
|Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG; Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology
|Measurements
|161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm, 186g
|Colors
|Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black
|Price
|Starting at $1,199.99
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
S20 Ultra
|Display
|6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 511ppi, HDR10+, 120Hz
|Software
|Android 10
|CPU
|7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, 2.7GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5GHz + 2GHz
|RAM
|12GB/16GB RAM (LPDDR5)
|Storage
|128GB/512GB internal storage+ MicroSD slot (up to 1TB microSD)
|Battery
|5,000mAh (typical), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare
|Rear cameras
|Ultra Wide: 12 MP, 120 ̊, F2.2
Wide-angle: 108MP, 79 ̊, F1.8
Telephoto: 48MP, 24 ̊, F3.5
Depth Vision
Space Zoom, Hybrid Optic Zoom 10X, Super Resolution Zoom up to 100X
|Front camera
|40MP, 80 ̊, F2.2
|Connectivity
|5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub-6 / mmWave
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload
Bluetooth 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
|Miscellaneous
|Samsung Pay, Fingerprint sensor
|Sensors
|Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
|Audio
|Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG; Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology
|Measurements
|166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8mm, 220g
|Colors
|Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black
|Price
|Starting at $1,399.99
