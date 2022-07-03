Gainward GeForce GTX 1630 Ghost Review - Challenging the AMD RX 6400

Today, we have for review the Gainward GeForce GTX 1630 Ghost. This card is a real "ghost" from the past, as it's the first GeForce GTX product we've reviewed in almost two years. The GTX 1630 is, surprisingly, a brand-new SKU being launched today. Based on the older "Turing" graphics architecture and positioned in the 16-series which lacks real-time ray tracing or DLSS support, the GTX 1630 is expected to become NVIDIA's new entry-level product.