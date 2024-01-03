G600 future replacement?

It's starting to look like Logitech finally stopped production of the G600. Hopefully I'm wrong, but at this time it's basically sold out everywhere, and the people who have sent inquiries to Logitech have got responses that seem to indicate that it's probably not coming back.



The G600 model itself was starting to show it's age, and had some annoying issues. The main buttons have a notoriously short lifespan, after which they begin to double-click (when you only intend to single-click) and just start to feel mushy in general. It used a fairly-old laser sensor while most mice have now moved to newer-generation optical sensors.



But despite all of it's flaws, it did a lot of things right, and had a lot of great features that make it difficult to simply transition to another more traditional mouse once you've gotten used to it. Having an actual clickable ring-finger button (to the right of the right-click button) is something I can't live without. The array of thumb buttons on the left side are super valuable. It's a great size that works great for a claw-grip (at least with my hand). The mouse-wheel is a great balance of feeling steady yet being easy to click. The Logitech software sucks, but the mouse has built-in memory, so once you've mapped the buttons once, on any computer, you never have to use the Logitech software ever again. It has weights inside the mouse, which I always remove immediately, turning it into a very lightweight mouse. I also love the fact that it's wired. I have Zero interest in a wireless mouse. I don't need wireless when I have 30 USB ports in a 3-foot radius, and I don't want weight from batteries inside my mouse.



I've been dreading the day that this mouse got discontinued. I was hoping that they would have at least come out with a similar but improved design. I'd like to think that they haven't simply given up on the idea of even trying to make a "MMO Mouse" anymore. I've looked at other mice that offer similar features but there is usually always something missing, like the clickable ring-finger button, etc. I don't know that there is actually any mouse out there that fully replicates the feature-set of the G600.



I still have a little time left... my last 3 G600 mice, I replaced them all before they developed fatal flaws, although they are all significantly worn. I did that so that i'd have extra mice for when I use my laptop or setup a spare computer, etc, but now I might end up rotating through them until they all die. That might buy me another year if I'm lucky. But really, I'd prefer to buy a new G600 or similar.



I'm sure that there are other G600 users here, right? Past or present?