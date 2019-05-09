g502 lightspeed

This mouse looks amazing, and let me tell you why. Many many years ago in the days of the MX mice like the 510 Logitech used to make mice that were wired and wireless and they were pretty much the same mouse. Except the wireless one was much heavier and no one would game with wireless due to input lag. As time marched on for reasons I dont understand Logitech and most companies felt the need to make wireless mice very different from their wired counterparts. This means if you used a wired mouse the on the desktop you could not buy the same mouse for a laptop in the wireless version. When using a mouse for gaming everything matters, your natural reaction to hit buttons is precise and programmed it needs to be the same to have the best experience. This mouse looks like you can buy a 502 hero and this mouse and have the same experience either wired or wireless. Thats great if it pans out in practice.