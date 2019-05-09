g502 lightspeed

I've been using mine for 3 weeks now and it's STILL only at 50% battery life. I charged it for 45 minutes on the day I bought it and that's it. I've played through Rage 2 and Far Cry New Dawn in their entirety during that time. That doesn't even count normal desktop usage.

Never had any issues with tracking or anything either. I sit around 12 feet away from my PC and most other wireless mice I've used have had tracking issues of some sort.

Literally my only complaint is that the front thumb button is a hair too far forward. I think it's little awkward to use on a constant basis and have just started mapping occasional functions to it. Someone with a larger thumb might like this better, though.

Click to expand...