g502 lightspeed

Discussion in 'Mice and Keyboards' started by rudy, May 9, 2019.

    rudy

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    8,595
    Apr 4, 2004
    This mouse looks amazing, and let me tell you why.

    Many many years ago in the days of the MX mice like the 510 Logitech used to make mice that were wired and wireless and they were pretty much the same mouse. Except the wireless one was much heavier and no one would game with wireless due to input lag.

    As time marched on for reasons I dont understand Logitech and most companies felt the need to make wireless mice very different from their wired counterparts. This means if you used a wired mouse the on the desktop you could not buy the same mouse for a laptop in the wireless version. When using a mouse for gaming everything matters, your natural reaction to hit buttons is precise and programmed it needs to be the same to have the best experience.

    This mouse looks like you can buy a 502 hero and this mouse and have the same experience either wired or wireless. Thats great if it pans out in practice.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    I just saw this item this morning. Looks like I *finally* have my successor to the G700S, but that price tag is pretty damn steep. $150? I'm going to have to wait for some kind of sale before I even consider it. I want to see how it feels in my hand first, too. Some of those forefinger buttons look a little awkward.
     
    criccio

    Fully Equipped

    12,480
    Mar 26, 2008
    I'm seeing a lot of hype over this mouse and I'm slightly curious why. Logitech's Lightspeed wireless tech has been in two mice already, the G Pro and G703 (which I own) and is absolutely as good as its touted to be.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    For me it's the layout. I need more than two thumb buttons and quick triggers. The 703 and Pro are pretty sparse and the 903's extra buttons are in the most awkward to use place ever.
     
    criccio

    Fully Equipped

    12,480
    Mar 26, 2008
    Fair point. At the very least I'm happy to see more press for how good Lightspeed is. It's truly great not having a wire in the way.
     
    Nenu

    [H]ardened

    19,063
    Apr 28, 2007
    My 502 Hero has 3 to 4 thumb buttons depending how far back your hand is.

    If I didnt already have a 502 I would probably get the Lightspeed.
    The Hero has incredible tracking, mine is used on a sofa and I havent found anything else this good.
     
    rudy

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    8,595
    Apr 4, 2004
    The holy grail of wireless is lack of input lag and battery life. The G pro was supposed to be that product but Logitech fell pretty short. First of all and this is the biggest problem, a lot of people were complaining about he mouse buttons overlapping and touching each other. Second even though it was a gaming mouse it was very basic button wise, not a horrible thing but gamers need more buttons and it was missing the often used sensitivity modifier button for the thumb. The G pro did have decent performance and battery life for a gaming mouse though.

    Also the G502 format is according to Logitech the most popular gaming mouse so there is something they are doing right there. Personally I would rather have wide buttons on the top but apparently a lot of people are happy with the G502 format. And as I mentioned above its a big move for Logitech to finally make a wireless mouse with the same format as their wired mice. This gives people who are hesitant to try wireless mice a chance to convert with no fear of the loss performance associated with adjusting to a new mouse.
     
    criccio

    Fully Equipped

    12,480
    Mar 26, 2008
    Yeah, absolutely. I guess I was more so getting hung up on the wireless portion itself being touted as a big deal, meanwhile the exact same wireless tech was already in two other mice.

    End of the day, i'm happy they're expanding the lineup! I I only really use two side buttons and the last thing I want is to change DPI ever so I'm happy with the G703. Battery life and lag-free performance is great.
     
    rudy

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    8,595
    Apr 4, 2004
    Well the wireless portion is part of the deal, the new hero sensor roughly doubles battery life by consuming less power. I think if I remember right they also claimed that the wireless connection is even faster than anything they have had before. This is what is in the G pro but I mentioned some of the issues with the G pro.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    I don't ever touch the DPI. At least beyond finding a speed I like and setting it that way permanently. I just want more buttons without going overboard like the MMO mice. Well, that and clean wireless tracking + battery life. This seems to cover those bases, assuming it feels good in my hand and the buttons are intuitive to reach. That price point is my only real hold-up, although I'm the same guy who goes through an Xbox controller every year. My G700s has lasted 5-6 years, so it's not that bad.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    I've managed to scrounge up $100 in credit card rewards, so now I don't feel so bad about this. Hopefully my Microcenter has some 502 Heros on display so I can see how this thing feels. There's nothing worse than having the features and layout you want, but it's uncomfortable to hold.
     
    rudy

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    8,595
    Apr 4, 2004
    I will warn you that the 502 has narrow top buttons. It is the part I dislike the most about the mouse. Also the top most left button I found to be useless as I hit it accidentally too much so I had to disable it.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    Of course the 502 boxes are the newer variety where you can't actually see or grip the mouse. There were no unboxed examples at Microcenter either. I think I'm going to hold off on this or at least hope BestBuy has some on display instead.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    Best Buy luckily has 502 Heros available on display. It feels good to me. Maybe a hair light/plastic-y for my tastes, but there are weights included.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    With some luck mine should be arriving today. Logitech handles fulfillment via Amazon, so of course it has been more than a week since I ordered. Hopefully this lives up to expectations. I've been using a G700 or G700S for nearly 10 years.

    EDIT: It did finally show up. Pretty snazzy package. Really high quality cabling, a plastic box of tiny weights, and the mouse feels good. The front thumb button is a little further up than I'd like, but I'm sure I'll adjust. The additional index finger buttons are much better than my G700 ones. At first I thought I'd want to use the weights, but I like it lighter as it turns out.

    On the other end of the spectrum, Logitech's G-Hub software is a mess. It offers a ton of tools and options, but the UI is like a bad copy of Nvidia's GeForce experience. I was eventually able to hard-program my custom buttons and DPI after about 15 minutes of poorly worded menus. Hopefully I'll never have to use it again.

    I only have one shooter installed right now, but it feels good with Far Cry 5. No skipping around or jumpiness even though my PC is 10 feet away. So far so good.
     
    rudy

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    8,595
    Apr 4, 2004
    I was going to say, the biggest downside to the 502 has always been how heavy it is. Most people should not put any weights in it. It is one of the heavheav mice which is especially bad for gaming
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    Coming from my previous mice, it's incredibly light. It weighs probably 1/2 what my G700 does. I initially figured I'd want it to mirror what I was used to, but I like it being so light. Not really for "performance" but just comfort.
    After playing Rage 2 for a bit, it's smooth and responsive. After playing with pads exclusively for a while, it's kinda funny to go back to instant pinpoint accuracy. I still hate keyboard gaming, though. I wish pad + mouse worked with more games.

    On the other side of the coin, I think I legitimately dislike that front button thumb placement. It's tricky for me to reach while gripping the mouse normally. I can either grip the mouse with that button in mind or normally, but it's one or the other. As a result, I'm finding myself mapping that button with functions I use very infrequently.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    The battery in this thing lasts seemingly forever. I charged it to 90% the day I got it and it's still showing 3/3 bars after 6 days. That's including 7 hours of playing Rage 2 and just random desktop usage, too. Still getting used to the feel of it and the button placement, but for responsiveness and battery life it's the best wireless mouse I've ever seen.
     
    sharknice

    [H]ard|Gawd

    1,833
    Nov 12, 2012
    Get the powerplay mouse mat and it will
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    That brings a cord back into the mix. At that point I might as well just get a 502 Hero and save $100.
     
    sharknice

    [H]ard|Gawd

    1,833
    Nov 12, 2012
    A cord adds inconsistent resistance to mouse movements. But yeah it's definitely a premium price.
     
    rudy

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    8,595
    Apr 4, 2004
    Power play is too small to actually be a mouse pad , serious design flaw on their part
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    For me, I'm playing roughly 10-11 feet from my PC. Having a corded mousepad reintroduces the same issue I had before. Even after playing 4 hours yesterday I'm still sitting at 3 bars. I'm thinking the mousepad charging thing is only for straight up marathons. Either that or when the mouse battery starts to die. I turn the mouse off when I'm not using it and it's no big deal to plug it in at night if I'm low on juice.
     
    sharknice

    [H]ard|Gawd

    1,833
    Nov 12, 2012
    It's 14x12, the standard gaming mouse pad size.

    It is actually just a flat base that a mouse pad sits on, so you could actually place a bigger pad on it. You just wouldn't be charging while you're off the center. And you would need something the same thickness as the charger under the rest of the pad.
    I was actually thinking of doing this when I make some other modifications to my desk.
    My mouse pad is actually getting pretty warn.
     
    rudy

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    8,595
    Apr 4, 2004
    Most pro players could not even do a reliable 180 degree flick on that mouse pad without the mouse falling off the edge. If that is standard gaming mouse pad size then something is very wrong.
     
    sharknice

    [H]ard|Gawd

    1,833
    Nov 12, 2012

    Watch any pro tournaments nowadays, most of them are using this size. There aren't nearly as many pros using the huge pads like they used to.

    Probably because it's a younger generation with new hardware. New games default sensitivity are very high and mice have much higher factory dpi settings than they used to. So even if you're playing an old game if you start playing without changing anything you'll have a 2 inch 360. It's the default so it's what most people use. Pro players end up using a 20 inch 360 which is about the lowest you can go with a standard sized pad now days.

    40 inch 360s and 3 foot pads are rare now.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    No clue who is using what mousepad (I use one of these on a tray table via my couch: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00WY1BUSO) but this thing is still showing 3 full bars. That's after a week and a half of pretty steady gameplay and some random desktop usage. I've never seen anything like it except maybe the Wii U Pro Controller. I still haven't experienced any loss of tracking/buttons and I'm starting to get used to the layout as well.
    Unless this thing breaks on me, I'd say it's worth every penny.
     
    rudy

    [H]ardForum Junkie

    8,595
    Apr 4, 2004
    I have looked up the pro configs for csgo and only the fastest maybe 10% have high enough mouse sensitivity to use that pad. So I dont think you are seeing what you think you are given the other 90%

    You just said yourself they are doing a 20 inch 360. Put your mouse in the middle of the pad and turn 1080 that's 10 inches you just fell off a 13.5 inch mouse pad
     
    Posterboy

    n00b

    5
    May 28, 2019
    I'm fine with the new wireless mice being a thing because then it shines light on the G303 and it maybe becoming wireless, it is still one of my favorite mice I've tried. The G502 is just a little on the heavy side for me, ergo is nice as heck though.
     
    Dan_D

    [H]ard as it Gets

    55,182
    Feb 9, 2002
    I saw this one in the store the other day. I actually bought the wired version to see if I like the shape. I don't know if I'll go wireless again. I've had some issues with it over the years.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    I've been using mine for 3 weeks now and it's STILL only at 50% battery life. I charged it for 45 minutes on the day I bought it and that's it. I've played through Rage 2 and Far Cry New Dawn in their entirety during that time. That doesn't even count normal desktop usage.
    Never had any issues with tracking or anything either. I sit around 12 feet away from my PC and most other wireless mice I've used have had tracking issues of some sort.
    Literally my only complaint is that the front thumb button is a hair too far forward. I think it's little awkward to use on a constant basis and have just started mapping occasional functions to it. Someone with a larger thumb might like this better, though.
     
    Dan_D

    [H]ard as it Gets

    55,182
    Feb 9, 2002
    I don't have that problem with the thumb button placement. I wish the DPI / shift key were actually a little smaller. I hit that sometimes when I don't want to.
     
    Pringle

    2[H]4U

    3,526
    Sep 30, 2012
    This was my problem with it as well. I ended up disabling the keymapping entirely.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    That's on the top of the mouse isn't it? I totally disabled those. I ended up programming all of my buttons and DPI in GHUB, saved them to the mouse firmware, and haven't looked back. I don't ever change DPI or anything like that.
     
    Dan_D

    [H]ard as it Gets

    55,182
    Feb 9, 2002
    No, I mean the thumb located one. Its a shift key that brings the DPI down for precision aiming in games. I wish it were a bit further forward or smaller / less sensitive so I didn't hit it as often. I like having the ability to adjust my DPI, and even to adjust it temporarily via a shift key. I just wish I didn't hit that damn shift key so much.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    Oh. Interesting. I map the 3 thumb buttons to be page up, page down, and I have the front one set to "end." I could really make that one anything, but I usually go with functions that aren't pre-mapped in most games.
    Typically I'll set up my aim/scope to the closest button (page-down in my case), sprint to the 2nd one (page-up), and I make the front one melee or grenades or something I don't use very often. My thumb doesn't really go anywhere near that front one by default, so I have to almost strain to reach it.
     
    Dan_D

    [H]ard as it Gets

    55,182
    Feb 9, 2002
    I don't alter the settings of any of those buttons so far. Back and forward are what the thumb buttons default to, but the larger and lower button is by default, a DPI modifier key that only works while you hold it. In profile 3, it's a modifier switch to allow you to map additional functions to each button giving you double the amount of keybinds.
     
    Nenu

    [H]ardened

    19,063
    Apr 28, 2007
    I mapped the thumb button to F5, screen refresh.
    Handy for forum, news websites etc.
     
    Domingo

    [H]ard as it Gets

    17,423
    Jul 30, 2004
    That's actually a pretty good idea. Does that function ever mess with any games? Aren't the middle F-keys sometimes used for quicksave and such or is F5 not typically mapped?
     
    Nenu

    Nenu [H]ardened

    19,063
    Apr 28, 2007
    Yes it works for anything that uses F5.
    You can make a different profile for gaming if it causes problems.
    My thumb is just touching the button in normal use, I cannot press it.
    I reach my thumb forward a little to use, it doesnt get pressed by accident.
    The size of your hand and preferred grip style could give a different experience.
     
