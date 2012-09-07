G4 Station is Being Canceled

bigdogchris
SOURCE
While the topic is not particularly about gaming, the station is probably the #1 station for gamers, so I figure this topic applies for the thread.
Quite honestly I never liked G4 and hated that they got rid of all the awesome TechTV programs. What I don't understand is that TechTV was never in the same market as G4, so why G4 had to take it over was beyond me. Plus, I really don't like Kevin Pereira.
Good riddance, G4.
