G4 Station is Being Canceled

Thank god!TechTV kicked so much ass the pre Kevin Pereira years. Not to say that he was the issue, just saying that his timing of joining the show initiated the start of the regime change.I don't recall all of the shows. But I did enjoy these.TechLiveSilicon SpinRobot WarsExtended Play (Was infinite time better before changing to X-Play and adding in Morgan Webb. She had a much better role on TSS)Tomorrow's WorldSecret, Strange & TrueFresh GearCall for HelpBig ThinkersBeyond TomorrowScreen SaversThankfully there was a 40gb torrent floating around when the network was cannedSadly it's SD and only goes so far :/Nearly everything on the original TechTV network was golden. I could leave the channel on all day without issue. Maybe going to the History and Discovery channel every so often. If the old TechTV network was put back on air, I would once again pay the $80 or whatever for cable.