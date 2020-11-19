G305 skipping issues

I've resisted all these years, but finally broke down and bought a G305 wireless mouse for my gaming rig.



I've had a standard wireless mouse on my work computer for years, and never had a problem with it.



But in games and regular applications, it seems like the G305 "skips" when maneuvering it around the screen. It doesn't happen often, but is very frustrating when it does. I'm having to stop and reposition it to see where the cursor is.



I'm just wondering if this is a common issue, or something is wrong with mine?



I enjoy the freedom of it being wireless, but I'm ready to go back to my old corded mouse if this keeps up.