G.Skill ram temps

Two G. Skill F4-4000C18-16GTZR on a Gigabyte X570SI is reporting 239.1 Celsius temps while gaming. This is concerning. I don't think its right, but its of interest.Yesterday I added two 120mm fans as exhaust to the top of the NR200P case after I noticed it said 255..... Anyone else seen something like this? Google hasn't revealed anything of interest on this matter.