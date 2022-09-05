G.Skill ram temps

DogsofJune
Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2008
- Messages
- 4,184
Two G. Skill F4-4000C18-16GTZR on a Gigabyte X570SI is reporting 239.1 Celsius temps while gaming. This is concerning. I don't think its right, but its of interest.
Yesterday I added two 120mm fans as exhaust to the top of the NR200P case after I noticed it said 255..... Anyone else seen something like this? Google hasn't revealed anything of interest on this matter.
