FX-8300 vs i7-950 Minecraft server

Basically the title. I have both of these systems as my "cast-off" parts. I want to run a minecraft server with a couple of friends and run the fabric plugin. I am mostly debating it because apparently Minecraft uses only a couple of threads (3-4) and the FX has terrible single thread (better than the i7 with some overclocking, but not good for a server) I hear that AMD FX can get pretty efficient with undervolting, But I still worry about the single thread performance.
TLDR: which would be more efficient as a server in a lightly multi threaded (no more than 3-4, mostly hammers 1) task, with undervolting in consideration.
