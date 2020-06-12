Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,284
Decent?
"Futex2 allows for waiting on any of several futexes and to better support other features moving forward instead of trying to fit them into the existing futex system call without breaking the interface. Among the possibilities are variable bit size futexes and NUMA optimizations.
The "request for comments" on the new futex2 patches can be found via this lore thread.
The work is obviously too late for seeing it come in Linux 5.8 but if the discussions go well perhaps we'll see the initial implementation in Linux 5.9 later this year."
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Futex2-System-Call-RFC
