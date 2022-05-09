Full tower case recommendations

I'll be upgrading my daughter from her 8700k z370 board. So that will leave me with this extra board. Figured I would put together another folding rig. Last folding rig was put in a Corsair 7000d. It's a great case for rad placement but once 3 water cooled cards were installed there was not a lot of room left over for a dual pump system. That system is working fine and running cool. This new rig I want to be able to put 2 480's or 3 360's in it. Have floor space to mount the dual pump system and fans. Biggest thing is I want to buy a case more on a budget. The 7000d was not cheap to buy and hoping someone has some hands on with a case that does not cost as much as a 7000d but has some of the features I am looking for. This will need to house cooling for 2 gpu's and a cpu. With a possible 3rd gpu as well.