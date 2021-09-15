FTW3 3090 active backplate comparison? EK, Barrow, Byski

Is there any performance comparisons of the active backplates available for a 3090 FTW3?



Seems to be a few options, I could just go with EK with their premium and be sure I have the quality and performance, but I am not sold on the look of their backplate offerings.



I don't mind the other brands looks, but not sure if they will be a downgrade compared to the EK active backplate in comparison.



Anyone have info on the EK active backplate vs the other brands?



Found a good video to answer one of my queries:

