FT: Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC w/ EKWB for Lower Tier or Prior Gen Blocked Card + Cash

I've got a pristine RTX 4090 with EKWB Vector2 WB installed for trade. I've only put a few days of actual usage on this since buying it 12 months ago, as a coil whine issue on the motherboard made me tear the system apart and then my son was born... you can follow the rest. While I still need a GPU and something to tie into my loop, this is just massively overkill for the time I'm able to allocate to gaming. Looking to trade with the block installed for a previous gen or lower tier current gen card that also has a waterblock, plus cash. We can use recent forum prices to come to an agreeable difference in value.

Let me know what you've got!

Man, I have an Asus Strix 3090 that I bought here in November 2022 that came with an EK waterblock installed for I think $750. Like you though, I haven't had the time to really put it to good use. It also has a lot of coil whine. I'd love a 4090 just to have it, but I just can't justify the extra money for something I just won't get enough use out of, but good luck finding a good trade.
 
I have a 3080ti xc3 hydro copper or an AsRock 6900XT Formula with a Bykski block if interested in either.
 
Do you have a price you would just sell it outright? Curious I am looking for a GPU but not necessarily as expensive as I believe you are going to want for that and that is considering you need to be realistic for you!
 
Wish I had the xtra funds, I would've offered up my 3080 FTW3 Hydro Copper 12Gb.
 
I knew there were other WC guys lurking out there!

PMs responded to. Something 3090/3080ti range would be great, though I can work with a 6900xt too.
 
