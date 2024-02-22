FT: Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC w/ EKWB for Lower Tier or Prior Gen Blocked Card + Cash

R-Type
I've got a pristine RTX 4090 with EKWB Vector2 WB installed for trade. I've only put a few days of actual usage on this since buying it 12 months ago, as a coil whine issue on the motherboard made me tear the system apart and then my son was born... you can follow the rest. While I still need a GPU and something to tie into my loop, this is just massively overkill for the time I'm able to allocate to gaming. Looking to trade with the block installed for a previous gen or lower tier current gen card that also has a waterblock, plus cash. We can use recent forum prices to come to an agreeable difference in value.
