FT: AMD Promo Starfield Key

I got a couple of these codes, looking to trade one for something useful. You need to have a ryzen 7*** cpu or 6000 7000 series gpu to redeem them. Both the components I bought qualified for the premium version, but I'm not sure if that is dependant on what's installed when you redeem them or not. We'll confirm that the code will work for you how you expect if anyone is interested.



Here's a list of things I'd be interested in:

-2x8 8 gig or larger ddr4 sodimms

-2x16 gig ddr4 dims

-4 tb or larger 3.5 in drives

-2tb or larger 2.5 in drives

-1tb or larger m.2 drives

-low profile slot powered gpu

-High quality smaller tools like nice flush cutters, tweezer, small pliers, etc. Think electronics/hobby work not automotive or homeowner.



I'm honestly not certain how to value this, but I can add cash if your comfortable with me sending cash or a usps money order through the mail as I don't use any electronic payment methods to balance any trades.

I have heatware under my username, but its been a long time since I'm done any transactions. I'll send the code first to anyone with established references.