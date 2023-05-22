FT: 7950X for a 7950X3D

I built a 7950X mini-ITX machine 5 months ago, and the machine runs great. But since i am running it at lower clock speed/voltage in order to keep the temp down, i figured i might as well get the 7950X3D now that it is available.
If anyone has a 7950X3D and wants to overclock, i'll trade you so you have that extra runway for performance. I still have the retail box and packaging for the 7950X, if that matters. Let me know.
If anyone has a 7950X3D and wants to overclock, i'll trade you so you have that extra runway for performance. I still have the retail box and packaging for the 7950X, if that matters. Let me know.