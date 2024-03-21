FSR 3.1 - An Update to Upscaling and Frame Gen in Q2

https://community.amd.com/t5/gaming...2024-fsr-3-available-and-upcoming/ba-p/674027
The main headlines are as follows:
So not the AI upscaling version we were hoping for, but this looks like an improvement. Particularly, frame gen being entirely decoupled means AMD users can just use XeSS instead. Or, if you're on a 30 or 20 series card, you get access to AMD Frame Gen and DLSS in all future implementations of AMD FSR 3.1 Frame gen.
The main headlines are as follows:
- Available to devs Q2.
- FSR Upscaling
- Improved temporal stability at rest and in motion (flicker / shimmer / fizziness around objects reduced).
- Ghost reduction
- FSR Frame Gen
- Decoupling frame gen from upscaling technology
- You'll be able to use FSR, XeSS, or DLSS with FSR 3 Frame Gen.
- Decoupling frame gen from upscaling technology
So not the AI upscaling version we were hoping for, but this looks like an improvement. Particularly, frame gen being entirely decoupled means AMD users can just use XeSS instead. Or, if you're on a 30 or 20 series card, you get access to AMD Frame Gen and DLSS in all future implementations of AMD FSR 3.1 Frame gen.