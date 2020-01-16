FSP FSP500-30AKB: A Next-Gen PURE 12V PSU

    A Next Generation Power Supply without 3.3V OR 5V Rails. Can't wait to see inside one of these units in a teardown!

    "The pure-12 V PSU has only two domains: +12V and +12 Vsb. What this means is a goodbye to the bulky 24-pin ATX power connector. The PSU only feeds 12 V to your motherboard, which uses onboard VRM and DC-to-DC switching to put out the lower voltage domains, including power for your SATA storage devices. The 24-pin connector is effectively reduced to a new 10-pin connector that only has 12 V and 12 Vsb cabling. Other cables include 8-pin EPS connectors for your CPU VRM, and 6+2 pin PCIe connectors for your graphics cards. EPS and PCIe power are purely 12 V-based standards already. The 5-pin connector is less than half as thick as your 24-pin connector, and 2 pins wider than an EPS connector. Some of the more premium PSUs may user thicker gauge wires for this connector."



    https://www.techpowerup.com/263012/...12v-psu-and-a-ups-that-wants-to-see-the-world
     
