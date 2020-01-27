FS: Zotac GTX1060 6gb AMP! Edition - $110 shipped

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by jimbob200521, Jan 27, 2020 at 3:04 PM.

  1. Jan 27, 2020 at 3:04 PM #1
    jimbob200521

    jimbob200521 Gawd

    Messages:
    687
    Joined:
    Mar 23, 2013
    FS: lightly used Zotac GTX 1060 AMP! Edition 6gb video card. Has been lightly gamed on and always kept cool with ample case airflow. Have lightly overclocked on occasion just to tinker but never really ran with OC's in place for more than a bench or two. Always been fed by a Corsair RM850X so it's life has been on clean power.

    I'd like to see $110 shipped via paypal F&F, heat in sig.

    PM me with any questions.

    Link to card: https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-geforce-gtx-1060-amp-edition

    20200127_135903.jpg
    20200127_135907.jpg
    20200127_135913.jpg
     
    jimbob200521, Jan 27, 2020 at 3:04 PM
    jimbob200521, Jan 27, 2020 at 3:04 PM
    #1