FS: Zotac GTX1060 6gb AMP! Edition - $110 shipped

FS: lightly used Zotac GTX 1060 AMP! Edition 6gb video card. Has been lightly gamed on and always kept cool with ample case airflow. Have lightly overclocked on occasion just to tinker but never really ran with OC's in place for more than a bench or two. Always been fed by a Corsair RM850X so it's life has been on clean power. I'd like to see $110 shipped via paypal F&F, heat in sig. PM me with any questions. Link to card: https://www.zotac.com/us/product/graphics_card/zotac-geforce-gtx-1060-amp-edition