FS: Zotac 1070Ti mini

elite.mafia
Broke Back [H]
- Joined
- Aug 23, 2004
- Messages
- 12,401
Looking for $250 shipped. Haven't had any issues other than some stuff that was resolved by reinstalling drivers. Not overclocked. Never mined on AFAIK, though I'm at least the 2nd owner of this card. It's currently installed in my system but I can pull it if need be for pictures.
Here is it in my system as is:
This is the card on amazon i think: https://www.amazon.com/ZOTAC-Graphics-IceStorm-Backplate-ZT-P10710G-10P/dp/B076S4RT1J
Here is it in my system as is:
This is the card on amazon i think: https://www.amazon.com/ZOTAC-Graphics-IceStorm-Backplate-ZT-P10710G-10P/dp/B076S4RT1J