FS: X79 Hardware and Phones!

Just upgraded our server room! Time to get your hands on golden stuff!Everything is in mint working condition, no missing caps, bent pins.Little dusty!Both used in a data center as backups.Has lots of life left!- $300 Shipped to your door!ASUS Sabertooth X79 LGA 2011 Intel X79Intel® Core™ i7-4930K Processor 6 core 12 ThreadsI/O shieldCRUCIAL BALISTIX 16GB DDR3 RAM- $300 Shipped120Hz UltraMotionMint Condition - No scratches on body or screenCaseTempered GlassProtective CaseChargerRetail BoxUnlocked - Any CarrierAwesome gaming phone!- $500Infinity DisplayStylusMint Condition - No scratches on body or screenUnlocked256GBScreen Protector - Has scuffs due to keys, can be replacedProtective CaseRetail BoxEverything OBO!Will ship out next business day and provide tracking ASAP!All packaged and ready to ship!