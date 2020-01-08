FS:Water Cooling 7700K DDR4 Z270 GTX1050Ti

Well, got a couple offers on the complete PC and bids on Ebay and of course...the winner didn't pay. Decided to part it out and listing some other item too. I think my prices are low enough, but legit offers will be entertained, Lowballs ignored. Buy multiple and we can discuss discounts. Shipping costs will be USPS from zip 15960 so you can estimate them for your location. Thanks for the look. AlphaCool VPP655 Pump. Brand New, never used. $68 GSkill Ripjaws V DDR4 2133 2x4gb $32 Meanit Cube PC Case $40 without fans, $65 with 9 Red Arco. 9 Arco Red Led Fans $30 CoolerMaster V8 GTS CPU Cooler. $32 Bitspower Watertank Z 250 Reservoir $42 EK-Coolstream SE240 Radiator $38 Black Ice Extreme 120 Radiators. $20 for pair. EK CoolStream RAD XTC 280 Radiator $52 (sorry, no good pic, but can see partial in others, will try get better later if anyone needs.) Monsoon Hardline 1/2" Rigid (10/13mm) Compression fittings 4ea New White, 1 Monsoon Rigid Polished Aluminum. $5 each or $18 for all. PrimoChill Rigid RevolverSX Series CandyRed 12Pk (8 used, 4 new) $68 Misc Compression Fittings $3 each or PM for bulk purchase price for all. (will toss in bunch of plastic clamps if buy em all) Misc Barbs. no idea on price....$5 for all or toss in with other purchase. (Does anyone STILL use these?) DangerDen/AMD WaterBlocks. $15 each or $20 for all. Swiftech Micro Res V2 $15 PrimoChill Base Blood Red Coolant $10 Asrock Fatl1ty Z270 Professional Gaming i7 $95 SOLD EVGA GTX1050Ti SC $90 SOLD Samsung 960 EVO M.2 NVMe SSD 250GB $40 SOLD XSPC Raystorm RGB WaterBlock V3 $45 SOLD Crucial Ballistix Sport LT DDR4 2400 4x4gb $55 SOLD HP G121 17" Laptop (A10 8700, 8GB , 750Gb HD). $200.00 Everything works fine, but I hear a random click in the speakers sometimes when just doing stuff. No idea what it is. SOLD DD 5 1/4Bay rezzy. $10 SOLD Corsair TX850M PSU with Cable Mods Extension cables. (PSU, 8pin, PCI-E) $40 SOLD i7 7700K $225.00 SOLD