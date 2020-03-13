FS: Various brand new, unopened Blu-Rays ( Joker/Doctor Sleep/etc etc )

These are all brand new, unopened blu rays guys.

Doctor Sleep $16
Joker $20
The Good LIar $16
Motherless Brooklyn $16
Richard Jewell $16
Tomb Raider $16
Aquaman $10
Ocean's 8 $8
Game Night $7
Creed II $10
Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald $10
Godzilla King Of the Monsters $12
Pikachu Detective $12
Lego Movie the 2nd Part $7
Shazam! $12
The Curse of La Llorona $15
Rampage $7
A Star Is Born $12
The Mule $12
It $10
Tag $7
Ready Player One $13
Blade Runner 2049 $13
Justice League $11
Wonder Woman $10

