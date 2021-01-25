FS: Unifi U6-LR AP, Fortinet Fortigate APs (FortiAP) 223C, 223E, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Raspberry Pi 4B 2GB, EPYC 7281, X10DRi-T

compgeek89
1x NEW/SEALED Unifi U6-LR / U6 Long-Range AP @ $170/ea shipped within US48
1x FortiAP-223C @ $130/ea shipped within US48
1x FortiAP-223E @ $230/ea shipped within US48
1x Google Pixel 4a 5G phone @ $100 shipped within US48 (Mint condition, never used regularly so battery is probably pretty fresh, this is the Verizon model)
1x Raspberry Pi Model 4B 2GB w/Labists Case/Power Supply/Fan/Heatsinks/HDMI cable @ $85 shipped within US48
1x Ubiquiti UISP EdgeRouter X @ $45 shipped within US48
2x AMD EPYC 7281 (non-P) 16c/32t @ $90 shipped within US48 (processor only)
1x SuperMicro X10DRi-T Motherboard @ $200 shipped within US48
If you have any questions, let me know. Feel free to make an offer, especially if you want more than one. I won't be offended. Willing to ship to AK/HI, just have to check on the cost of shipping.
Open to trades, but I don't want "junk". Interests include PC/server/network hardware, Raspberry PIs, unlocked Pixel phones, etc.
Available payment methods include paypal, venmo, zelle, and potentially crypto. If you want to pay in a way that adds fees, you'll need to cover them!
Heatware @ https://www.heatware.com/u/41638/to
Last edited: