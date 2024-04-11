FS: Two System Part Outs - Intel 3930K & Threadripper 1950X

C

CookieFactory

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 17, 2006
Messages
355
Selling out two older builds. Prefer to sell each build as a package deal rather than piecemeal. Everything is in 100% functional condition and good to excellent cosmetic condition.


System 1:
Intel 3930K CPU
Asus x79 Sabertooth mobo
32 GB (4x8) Corsair Vengeance DDR3 1600 ram
Noctua NH D14 CPU cooler

$100 USD shipped within the USA. TODO: Pics incoming


System 2:
Threadripper 1950X CPU
GIGABYTE X399 AORUS GAMING 7 ATX mobo
32 GB (4x8) CORSAIR D4 3200 C16 VLPX ram
NZXT Kraken x62 280mm AIO CPU cooler

$350 USD shipped within the USA. In case photo attached.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5875.jpeg
    IMG_5875.jpeg
    554 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top