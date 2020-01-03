FS: Titan V with shunt mod

Ran this bad boy for about a year now. Never over 55C on a dedicated 360mm loop. Bitspower full waterblock https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=6537 Shunt-modded for increased voltage allowing for high clocks, I ran it at 2100 MHz, could probably go higher, never tried. Have original box and cooler. Asking $2200 shipped for card with waterblock on it and original box and cooler. Let me know if interested in the Koolance system pictured s well, gonna be a bit more though. It's completely in tact still. Out of Jacksonville NC if interested in transacting in person.