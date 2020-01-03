FS: Titan V with shunt mod

    Ran this bad boy for about a year now. Never over 55C on a dedicated 360mm loop.

    Bitspower full waterblock
    https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=6537

    Shunt-modded for increased voltage allowing for high clocks, I ran it at 2100 MHz, could probably go higher, never tried.

    Have original box and cooler.

    Asking $2200 shipped for card with waterblock on it and original box and cooler.

    Let me know if interested in the Koolance system pictured s well, gonna be a bit more though. It's completely in tact still.

    Out of Jacksonville NC if interested in transacting in person.
     

    Beast mode! Will it run Minecraft? :D
     
    Potentially, can't confirm, banned from my home. ;P
     
