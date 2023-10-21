FS: Threadripper Workstation (willing to part)

Case: NZXT H710i (White)
Cooler: Asus ROG Stric LC360 RGB All-in-One
Motherboard: Asus Zenith II Xtreme Alpha TRX40 Gaming EATX
CPU: AMD Threadripper 3960x 24 Core
Ram: G. Skill 128GB Trident Z Neo DDR4 3200 CL16 RGB Quad Channel
HD: Samsung 980 PRO 2TB
GPU: Geforce RTX 3080
Power Supply: Seasonic Prime 1000watt

$3500 or negotiable.

Never oc'd never gamed on was in a controlled AC office environment running outlok and excel for about 6 months.

Local sales preferr Los Angeles / Orange County, CA
Heat: Jasonx82
 
