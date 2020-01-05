FS: Thinkstation p320 Tiny

This machine is a bit of a Frankenstein. However, it's fun and tiny. 1.4” x 7.1” x 7.2” It has no warranty. https://www.heatware.com/u/35759/to Intel 7700t 24 GB of ddr4 memory @2400 (the 8 gig stick is ddr4 2666, the 16 gig stick is ddr4 2400). 512 GB SSD (Lenovo pm 961) Quadro p600 2gb Wifi and Bluetooth (8265) https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/think-...es-tiny-/ThinkStation-P320-Tiny/p/33TS3TP320T Comes with the 130 watt psu. It has one free nvme slot. The videocard was modded to fit the 65 watt heatsink. I also have a used (but not modified) 35 watt cpu heatsink that's designed for the gpu. This will be shipped with the unit. Cost: 365 shipped Trades: I'm open to trades, but I prefer cash QA time 1. Why would you cut that? A. The default setup is annoying because of the fan curve. With the 65 watt heatsink and gpu it's a much more reasonable noise curve. The 65w heatsink wasn't designed with the gpu in mind. It gets to the same level of noise, but it's curve is much better. In typical desktop usage it's much, much, much more reasonable. Before the mod even a tiny bit of load would cause the fan to spin up. Regular web pages no longer causes the cpu to spin up to obnoxious levels. 2. Why does the 65 watt heatsink have a hole on the other side. A. I'm SpEcIal. Remember the motto kids, measure twice cut once. Also in my case, look twice, cut once... 3. Can I use the CPU alone A. Yes, It's not required that you use the GPU. The gpu is actually a low profile gpu with a specialized heatsink/heatpipe. I've heard of people using an extension with an external psu and GPU (why, no idea...). It uses a standard PCI-E slot. Do so at your own risk. You can also buy another ssd mounting kit for this instead of the gpu. Another option is the standard 35 watt aluminum heatsink with no gpu support (probably Lenovo 01MN630). Id probably use this heatsink if I was going to drop the gpu. I'm used to the m710 and they are quiet. 4. How fast is the GPU and cpu combo? A. It's a p600 (slower than 750ti, slightly faster than the gt 1030 ddr5 version). While it's not bad it's not gaming material. It's definitely good enough for older games/emulators/etc. From my understanding the p600 uses the GP107 core. It has 4 mini display ports. The 7700t igpu is wired and has 2 standard display ports. During prime 95 and the gpu cranking it stays at about 2.8ghz. On a non avx load about 3ghz (prime95 small fft's non avx). Faster if it's undervolted. Under Minecraft I recorded a 3.7 cpu core clock. In most games it's probably closer to 3.6-3.7. The gpu heatsink comes before cpu and I've never seen it throttle *It might be possible but only if whatever it's doing is pure gpu load*