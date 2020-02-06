FS: Thinkpad X230

i5 3210

8GB ram

250gb mSATA Samsung Evo 850

1TB toshiba 2.5" spinner

IPS screen

OEM charger

larger 9 cell battery with 12% wear (purchased used last year @ 10% wear)

Trader Reviews for QwaarJet | HeatWare.com Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.

$200 shippedSelling an X230 that I bought last year for a project that never happened.I bought this from a user on a thinkpad forum, he sold it with the wifi not working. As I was going to use it with a ethernet connection on my project, I didn't mind. I'm including a tiny usb wifi adapter (size of a logitech receiver) that works fine, as I never bothered to troubleshoot the wifi issue. It doesn't show up on device manager. Also, he had replaced the lid before selling, so it looks mint but the bezel is slightly detached. Not sure what the issue is, I ordered a replacement bezel which I never swapped but I'll include that as well.