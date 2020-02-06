FS: Thinkpad X230

$200 shipped

Selling an X230 that I bought last year for a project that never happened.

  • i5 3210
  • 8GB ram
  • 250gb mSATA Samsung Evo 850
  • 1TB toshiba 2.5" spinner
  • IPS screen
  • OEM charger
  • larger 9 cell battery with 12% wear (purchased used last year @ 10% wear)
I bought this from a user on a thinkpad forum, he sold it with the wifi not working. As I was going to use it with a ethernet connection on my project, I didn't mind. I'm including a tiny usb wifi adapter (size of a logitech receiver) that works fine, as I never bothered to troubleshoot the wifi issue. It doesn't show up on device manager. Also, he had replaced the lid before selling, so it looks mint but the bezel is slightly detached. Not sure what the issue is, I ordered a replacement bezel which I never swapped but I'll include that as well.



http://imgur.com/wPuRRr5
http://imgur.com/isRFoU2
http://imgur.com/yWkWFnv
http://imgur.com/qSdG7cB
http://imgur.com/izPinLx
http://imgur.com/qrU91At
 
