FS: T-Mobile (Asus) AC1900 Wifi hotspot router, One Plus 3T 64GB unlocked, GSkill 8gb DDR

Selling a few things. 1. T-Mobile AC1900 Wifi hotspot router. It's an undecover Asus AC1900 router. I haven't used it. It's still in the plastic wrap. I think it has a neutered t-mo firmware out of the box but it is easily flashable to DD-WRT SOLD {} {} 2. Used OnePlus 3T Unlocked 64GB phone. It's in great condition. It comes with a screen protector out of the box and a Spigen case has been used since the beginning which is also included. Comes with original box and accessories. $80 shipped {} {} 3. GSkill 4x2gb DDR3. 8GB total. Model F3-10666CL9D-4GBRL. Would be good for a backup system $15 shipped {} Will ship via USPS. Paypal only. https://www.heatware.com/u/30162/to