FS: Stuff. 2200g, HSF's, Jonsbo U5

Just a list of things I want to get rid of. 2FA user. heat in sig.

Some Pictures. More to come

View: https://imgur.com/a/lEVEhn0


QTY.ItemPriceNotes
3AMD Ryzen 2200G$20 Shipped
1Thermalright FS140 NIB$25 Shippedhttps://www.thermalright.com/en/product/frost-spirit-140/
1Noctua NH-U12S$35 Shippedhttps://www.amazon.com/Noctua-NH-U12S-Premium-Cooler-NF-F12/dp/B00C9EYVGY/
1Jonsbo U5 Case$shipping maybe $50? $30 localhttps://www.jonsbo.com/en/products/U5SBlack.html Awesome case. Giant. Would like to sell local to Indianapolis if possible. But would ship for shipping cost, I'm thinking $50-60 to ship.
 
Last edited:
You have the original box for the case? I've got pretty decent rates with UPS, but without an original shipping box, they would trash it.
 
SamirD said:
You have the original box for the case? I've got pretty decent rates with UPS, but without an original shipping box, they would trash it.
Yes, its actually still double boxed. I might be able to get a weight on it, and check rates on pirateship.
 
THUMPer said:
Yes, its actually still double boxed. I might be able to get a weight on it, and check rates on pirateship.
Nice! Pirateship has the same discount I get. :) You will need the dimension though as the dimensional weight is probably more important than the actual weight.
 
SamirD said:
Nice! Pirateship has the same discount I get. :) You will need the dimension though as the dimensional weight is probably more important than the actual weight.
21" x 15.5" x 20.5" estimate 20 ish lbs. $38 shipped to a random address in Dallas. Pretty good deal. I never bothered to check, because I didn't think anyone would want it. hah cases are hard to sell.
 
THUMPer said:
21" x 15.5" x 20.5" estimate 20 ish lbs. $38 shipped to a random address in Dallas. Pretty good deal. I never bothered to check, because I didn't think anyone would want it. hah cases are hard to sell.
yhpm! I want to you to try my address and I'll see if my rates will be any better (but I doubt it).
 
