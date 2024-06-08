FS: Stuff. 2200g, HSF's, Jonsbo U5

Just a list of things I want to get rid of. 2FA user. heat in sig.
Some Pictures. More to come
View: https://imgur.com/a/lEVEhn0
|QTY.
|Item
|Price
|Notes
|3
|AMD Ryzen 2200G
|$20 Shipped
|1
|Thermalright FS140 NIB
|$25 Shipped
|https://www.thermalright.com/en/product/frost-spirit-140/
|1
|Noctua NH-U12S
|$35 Shipped
|https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-NH-U12S-Premium-Cooler-NF-F12/dp/B00C9EYVGY/
|1
|Jonsbo U5 Case
|$shipping maybe $50? $30 local
|https://www.jonsbo.com/en/products/U5SBlack.html Awesome case. Giant. Would like to sell local to Indianapolis if possible. But would ship for shipping cost, I'm thinking $50-60 to ship.
