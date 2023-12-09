FS: Steam Decks

Steam Deck 512gb(LCD) limited edition model

Steam Deck 512gb OLED

Selling 2 Steam Decks...- Bought this new last year and put a tempered glass screen protector on it. It's in excellent condition - no blemishes on the shell or screen. Comes complete in original packaging with case & power adapter.- Bought this new when it launched and then found out a couple of days ago that my wife got me the limited edition one for Christmas. I've only used it a couple of times but I'm outside my return window so I'm trying to recoup as much as I can from what I paid for it. Essentially it's in like new condition and comes with original packaging & power adapter.- I understand you can just buy these from Valve for $550 but you also pay sales tax so its almost $600.If you have any questions let me know!Want: PayPal F&F