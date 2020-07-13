FS:Sony Xperia XA 2 Ultra

used xperia xa2 ultra.
32gb version, silver color. Will include an 8gb micro sd card.

Good shape, no screen cracks. Glass screen protector is cracked but i will include a new one.

Minor scratches and blemishes on the phone body but nothing bad.

Phone has had cover and protector since taken out of tge box.

Android 9. Factory reset. I believe it is an unlocked phone from factory. I was using it with AT&T. Not branded.

Comes in original box with all original accessories (i think). Charging cable is kind of beat up but it works. USB-C.

Has clear cover on it.

100 shipped
 

