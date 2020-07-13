FS:Sony Xperia XA 2 Ultra

used xperia xa2 ultra.
32gb version, silver color. Will include an 8gb micro sd card.
Good shape, no screen cracks. Glass screen protector is cracked but i will include a new one.
Minor scratches and blemishes on the phone body but nothing bad.
Phone has had cover and protector since taken out of tge box.
Android 9. Factory reset. I believe it is an unlocked phone from factory. I was using it with AT&T. Not branded.
Comes in original box with all original accessories (i think). Charging cable is kind of beat up but it works. USB-C.
Has clear cover on it.
100 shipped
