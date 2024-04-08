FS: Sony A6400 Camera w/extras

For Sale is a Sony A6400 digital camera. Includes the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 kit lens. Bought it, have barely used it at all so time to send it to a better home. Camera is in excellent condition, includes the box and papers, the neck strap, factory battery, eye cup and so on. Also including a small rig cold shoe to move the mic location, a nice Deity microphone, and a 2 x rav power spare batteries along with a USB charger. No SD card included.

Asking $600 shipped, USA only. Payment via Paypal. Please PM me on the site for contact.
 

